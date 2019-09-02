Cortland Associates Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding as Share Price Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $310.93 Million as Share Price Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 3.4% of Finish Line; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Monthly Income Dividend; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CEO JAMES GORMAN SAYS ON CNBC THAT POTENTIAL TARIFFS ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM ARE A ‘BAD IDEA’, ‘NOT A FAN’; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE CROSS-BORDER OUTFLOWS AS MATERIALLY COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY B.V: Early Repurchase(s)

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc invested in 10.91M shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 0% or 524 shares. 446,260 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 89,435 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 6,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 20,184 were accumulated by Burney. 105,554 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust reported 59,046 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group holds 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 66,519 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 298,904 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 1,223 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 3.63 million shares. Wesbanco Bank stated it has 0.61% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.96B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Ulta Beauty Turns Ultra Ugly Following Guidance Cut – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank Stocks Will Be Safe Havens in Tumultuous Times – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $887.67M for 22.27 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Michigan-based Dillon & has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 121,276 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 34,110 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 566,741 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,291 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Holdg holds 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 806 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Leavell has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,722 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc holds 142,778 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 10,993 were reported by Cortland Assocs Inc Mo. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0.26% or 110,684 shares. Federated Pa has 220,346 shares. 4,376 are held by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.