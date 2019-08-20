Cortland Associates Lowered Its Merck & Co New (MRK) Holding by $314,570; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Neenah (NP) Position by $5.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 78,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 211,151 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 289,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 67,934 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 5.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 16/04/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Merck extends its lead in immuno-oncology with ‘practice-changing’ lung cancer data; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 2,923 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 5,786 shares. Hightower Svcs Lta has 54,905 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 40,984 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested in 1.09% or 66,512 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 222,964 shares. Lvm Cap Management Mi holds 0.2% or 10,242 shares. Longer Invs has 17,185 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Community Bankshares Of Raymore has 2,465 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 0.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Farmers National Bank holds 27,025 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.1% or 4,129 shares. Ajo LP invested in 4.62 million shares. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership owns 7,457 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 16,875 shares to 321,268 shares, valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc..