Cortland Associates Lowered By $1.05 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Equifax (EFX) Shorts Lowered By 9.11%

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) had a decrease of 9.11% in short interest. EFX’s SI was 4.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.11% from 4.55 million shares previously. With 801,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX)’s short sellers to cover EFX’s short positions. The SI to Equifax Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.62. About 860,582 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax lgnite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.26 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 32.67% above currents $72.66 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Ltd Liability accumulated 7,857 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Street owns 0.41% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 58.00M shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 47,278 shares. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Partners Lc has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,985 shares. Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Timber Creek Management Limited has 651 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 415,355 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com reported 155,488 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wealthcare Llc holds 1,595 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Mgmt reported 7,085 shares stake. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 25,993 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Klingenstein Fields invested in 36,925 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 29,841 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 13,200 shares. 80,587 are held by Montag A Associate Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,779 shares. Glenmede Na holds 76,285 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp, a New York-based fund reported 258,139 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 16,259 shares stake. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 20,271 shares. Comgest Glob Sas stated it has 43,700 shares. Franklin reported 555,049 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 100 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited reported 4,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking owns 93,038 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.74 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

