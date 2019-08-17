Cortland Associates Lifted Stake in Facebook A (FB) as Stock Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $8.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN AUGUST 2013 CHRISTOPHER WYLIE BEGINS PART-TIME AT SCL ELECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotal Note: Working on reports, listening to CSPAN in the background after the Zuckerberg Facebook hearing. Vast majority of callers into a post-hearing show are complaining the questions at the hearing did not adequately address their concerns over privacy; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 857,599 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,789 shares to 549,272 shares, valued at $39.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,993 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.