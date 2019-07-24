Cortland Associates Lifted Its Centene (CNC) Position; Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Has 1 Sentiment

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 7 reduced and sold their stock positions in Aehr Test Systems. The investment managers in our database now possess: 5.49 million shares, down from 5.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aehr Test Systems in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Cortland Associates Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 96.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 311,469 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)'s stock declined 14.54%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 635,111 shares with $33.72 million value, up from 323,642 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $22.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 4.48M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 88,778 shares traded or 101.03% up from the average. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has declined 31.28% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.71% the S&P500.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, makes, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.22 million. The firm offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Aehr Test Systems for 1.90 million shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 200,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 156,112 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,313 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation reported 472 shares stake. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset has invested 0.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 961,972 shares. Cypress Capital (Wy) invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 263,718 are owned by Nuveen Asset Llc. Boston Prtn holds 0.17% or 2.35 million shares. Korea Investment Corporation has 110,884 shares. Davenport holds 0% or 5,641 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Richard Bernstein Advsr holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 57,646 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 78,420 shares. Oz Management Lp reported 701,366 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. One Trading LP stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

