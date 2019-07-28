Cortland Associates Lifted Holding in Facebook A (FB) by $11.97 Million as Share Price Rose; New Jersey Res (NJR) Market Value Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $337,267

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,125 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 116,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 322,208 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Opportunities to Customers; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly delays plans to release a smart speaker; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sent a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 09/05/2018 – Tech Today: Match Faces Facebook, Cutting Broadcom, Twilio Rising — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 27/04/2018 – Facebook in damage limitation mode; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY TO SEEK TESTIMONY FROM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX, WHISTLEBLOWER CHRIS WYLIE AND PROFESSOR ALEKSANDR KOGAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 187,154 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation. 6,000 are owned by Bar Harbor Trust Services. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 4,602 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 1,052 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 47,206 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Navellier & Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 4,558 shares. Chartist Ca holds 0% or 19,642 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 418 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 15,639 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.05% or 298,241 shares.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 255.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. NJR’s profit will be $12.49M for 89.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.98% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 55,759 shares to 364,519 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 56,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,592 are owned by Freestone Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Synovus Financial Corporation owns 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 97,835 shares. Capstone Advsr Inc holds 0.06% or 1,937 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 24,400 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Cim Limited Liability reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boys Arnold & Inc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 466 were reported by Hanson Doremus Inv. Moreover, Paloma Co has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested 3.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duff And Phelps Invest Management Co has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,515 shares. 10,168 were reported by Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 318,221 shares. Vestor Lc holds 1.12% or 36,581 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was sold by Stretch Colin.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,982 shares to 18,922 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 12,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,852 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.