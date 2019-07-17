Cortland Associates Lifted Facebook A (FB) Stake; Shareholder Knott David M Has Raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.315. About 210,509 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202.3. About 8.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 11/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is `Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Foamix (FOMX) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Foamix to Present Late Breaking Data at the 77th Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigative Dermatology – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for November 8 – GlobeNewswire” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Barclays Starts Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) at Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Announces Appointment of Anthony Bruno to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares to 232,322 shares, valued at $42.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,668 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Facebook, FTC To Settle Privacy Charges For $5B – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Getting into crypto could hamper Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock – Live Trading News” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CryptoCorner: Reactions to Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra Following Announcement – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23.