Cortland Associates Lifted By $11.97 Million Its Facebook A (FB) Position; Last Week AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC had 72 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Liberum Capital. HSBC maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Liberum Capital maintained AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AZN in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 24. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6900.00 New Target: GBX 7200.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6900.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7500.00 New Target: GBX 7600.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 6400.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 5400.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7100.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 5400.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 7200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Cortland Associates Inc increased Facebook Inc A (FB) stake by 34.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 72,083 shares as Facebook Inc A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 278,681 shares with $46.45 million value, up from 206,598 last quarter. Facebook Inc A now has $559.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $196.26. About 4.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Columbia Heights schools launch new Facebook page; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LEADERS ASK FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS — STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 06/04/2018 – Long before the ‘Big Tech’ backlash, before politicians feared the power of tech leaders and before Facebook users questioned g; 25/04/2018 – Martin joined Facebook in 2015

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 1,028 shares stake. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hamel Assoc Incorporated stated it has 13,986 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 20,448 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Llc. Harvey Cap Inc, Florida-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 24,885 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,986 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 1.3% or 4.68 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 55,171 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Corsair Management Lp holds 6,410 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Finemark Bank Trust reported 0.09% stake.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stake by 12,447 shares to 556,852 valued at $42.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transunion Com stake by 6,187 shares and now owns 324,736 shares. Alphabet Inc Class A was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31 with “Outperform” rating. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 94.09 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 41.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.