Cortland Associates Increases Stake in Facebook A (FB); Caterpillar (CAT) Holding Has Boosted by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS CHINESE INTERNET COMPANIES ARE A STRATEGIC AND COMPETITIVE THREAT TO UNITED STATES; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 27/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Facebook CEO will testify before U.S. Congress over data privacy fiasco; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WOULD NOT ‘PROACTIVELY’ COOPERATE WITH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION EXTREME VETTING OF IMMIGRANTS; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche downgrades CAT amid ‘growth collapse’ – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc has 7,266 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested in 435,172 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 28,600 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation holds 0.26% or 9,205 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,525 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 19,959 were accumulated by Amer Trust Advsrs Lc. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 4,900 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,205 shares in its portfolio. Willis Counsel holds 139,221 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 10,103 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.66% or 20,433 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Associate Inc owns 1,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 10,494 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,365 shares to 170,311 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 82,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,584 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,457 shares to 308,015 shares, valued at $31.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,322 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).