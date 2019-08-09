Cortland Associates Increases Position in Facebook A (FB); Summit Securities Group Upped Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $188.65. About 8.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 23/04/2018 – DoubleLine’s Gundlach at Sohn Says Go Long XOP, Short Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to Facebook’s IRA Announcement; 15/05/2018 – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces New National Distribution Partnership with Strategic Medical Re; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web â€” and offer them the option to delete the personal data; 04/04/2018 – Australia begins privacy investigation into Facebook; 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 04/04/2018 – Facebook at Conference Call Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 9500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $195.81. About 1.29M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 105,064 shares to 66,096 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 12,447 shares to 556,852 shares, valued at $42.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,884 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

