Cortland Associates Increases Holding in Centene (CNC); As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Value Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.41. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 1.74 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,408 shares to 541,864 shares, valued at $34.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,033 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 5,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).