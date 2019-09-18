Cortland Associates Increases Holding in Centene (CNC); As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Lowered Stake

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.63 million shares traded or 15.91% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,974 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.83 million, down from 131,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.95. About 1.38 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 6,244 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 11,999 are held by Clear Street Mkts Ltd. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 0.52% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,500 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.61 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northern holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.69M shares. Zeke has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 3,280 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 68,767 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability holds 149,694 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 49,760 were accumulated by Rbf Capital Ltd Com. Southpoint Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.35% or 2.70M shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,225 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7,870 shares to 76,665 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 20,717 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% or 5,476 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 462 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bragg Advisors Inc reported 36,840 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 161,484 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 0% stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alley Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.48% or 47,502 shares. 10,735 were accumulated by Ironwood Counsel. Hourglass Cap Ltd invested in 2,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 4,801 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 175,544 shares. Somerset Tru stated it has 1.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

