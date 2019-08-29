Cortland Associates Holds Holding in Facebook A (FB); Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $6.60 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 9.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 30/04/2018 – JUST IN: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK `DIDN’T DO ENOUGH’ OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SANDBERG; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Names to Watch at Facebook Hearing: Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Jeff Flake; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 246,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 344,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.94M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,460 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 26.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares to 232,322 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,015 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).