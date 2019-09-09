Cortland Associates Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lifted Holding

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 148.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 9,556 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, up from 3,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 659,350 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE BOOSTS YR MIDPOINT EBIT VIEW BY $295M; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 18,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 30,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Long-Term Investments Just As Attractive As Current Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Lourd Lc holds 0.04% or 4,284 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon Payne accumulated 226,103 shares. 164,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Liability Co. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp accumulated 76,255 shares. Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,760 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 90,881 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Co holds 0% or 30 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lvw Limited Co holds 0.87% or 37,006 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 191,467 shares. Schaller Invest invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap Limited Ca reported 1.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fincl Bank holds 0.36% or 343,659 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 6,100 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr owns 359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Kbc Nv accumulated 16,605 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 359,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Quantbot Technology LP owns 23,299 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 476 shares. 49,600 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Northern Trust Corporation owns 2.22 million shares. 198,089 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. National Bank Of America De invested in 295,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,924 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.