Cortland Associates Holding in Facebook A (FB) Lowered by $643,655; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gavea Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed by $11.30 Million Its Position

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66M shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 21/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULT OF 2021 BONDS TENDER OFFER; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 275,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.14 million, down from 278,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook to research ad-free subscription-based version- Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 01/05/2018 – Speculation about the future of advertising on WhatsApp grew after its founder, Jan Koum, left Facebook on Monday; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 5.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.