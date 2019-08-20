Cortland Associates Has Upped Centene (CNC) Stake; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shorts Up By 5.86%

Cortland Associates Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 96.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 311,469 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 635,111 shares with $33.72M value, up from 323,642 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 6.24 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) had an increase of 5.86% in short interest. BBBY’s SI was 62.66M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.86% from 59.19 million shares previously. With 5.67 million avg volume, 11 days are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s short sellers to cover BBBY’s short positions. The SI to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s float is 47.4%. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 5.98 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond needs to change its game plan or risk going down faster than expected: Analyst; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND NAMES JB OSBORNE TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,790 shares to 5,982 valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,883 shares and now owns 11,061 shares. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 184,174 shares. Sei Invests has 158,021 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 3,837 shares. Secor Advsrs LP stated it has 34,712 shares. 12,196 are owned by Brinker Incorporated. 6,302 were reported by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Swiss State Bank holds 0.08% or 1.37 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 33.04 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 785,254 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 565,364 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 5,841 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 241,003 were reported by Aperio Group Lc. Ranger Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 384,461 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 52.47% above currents $47.44 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6900 target. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company has market cap of $985.14 million. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional clients in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Bed, Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath and Beyond Earnings: BBBY Stock Surges as Adj. EPS Top Mark – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 108.82% above currents $7.71 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Friday, April 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $20 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 347,597 shares. Buckingham has 25,777 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 11,449 shares. Dupont Cap reported 0.01% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Manchester Cap Llc reported 921 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability owns 2.02M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 62,258 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 85,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Pnc Service Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Psagot House Ltd reported 7,000 shares.