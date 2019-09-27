Cortland Associates Has Upped Centene (CNC) Holding by $8.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Upped Its Position by $921,263

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 6.44 million shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 286,415 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,335 shares to 275,346 shares, valued at $53.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,864 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Somerset Trust stated it has 15,612 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 5,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 716,478 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 7,588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Tig Lc owns 1.09 million shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,453 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 76 shares. Interest Invsts stated it has 6.88M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset owns 161,078 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clarivest Asset Lc invested in 484,222 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 769,654 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 22,260 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc stated it has 92,270 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd invested in 82,819 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc holds 262,977 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Js Cap Management accumulated 27,600 shares. 844,439 were accumulated by State Street. Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,026 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,773 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 565,624 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 33,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 53,927 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 23,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 3,051 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 235,146 shares to 349,798 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 45,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,828 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.