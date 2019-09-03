Cortland Associates Has Trimmed By $494,832 Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (LON:CRST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc has GBX 510 highest and GBX 340 lowest target. GBX 419.20’s average target is 22.00% above currents GBX 343.6 stock price. Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc had 27 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Berenberg. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 12 to “Hold”. HSBC maintained the shares of CRST in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Peel Hunt upgraded Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Hold” rating. See Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) latest ratings:

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 39.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 7,391 shares with $769,000 value, down from 12,149 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $305.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $121.05. About 2.70M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv Mgmt invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 1.23 million shares or 1.1% of the stock. New Vernon Mgmt Lc invested in 4,577 shares. Woodstock owns 88,755 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6.67M were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 3,840 shares. Financial Advantage Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 3.67M shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,230 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 3.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 406,363 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 1.02% or 50,507 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 36,540 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 52,028 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -5.00% below currents $121.05 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.69% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 343.6. About 535,781 shares traded. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.