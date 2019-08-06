Cortland Associates Has Raised Its Facebook A (FB) Holding; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Shorts Down By 1.67%

Cortland Associates Inc increased Facebook Inc A (FB) stake by 34.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 72,083 shares as Facebook Inc A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 278,681 shares with $46.45 million value, up from 206,598 last quarter. Facebook Inc A now has $528.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 22/03/2018 – HomelandMinority: Thompson Requests Facebook Election Security Briefing; 17/04/2018 – Facebook to trial ads tool in Ireland ahead of abortion referendum; 09/04/2018 – Some Facebook users will see a message above that link to tell them their data may have been shared; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out on Wednesday after days of silence amid a firestorm of privacy concerns; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) had a decrease of 1.67% in short interest. LKFN's SI was 1.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.67% from 1.73M shares previously. The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $22,400 activity. Shares for $95,886 were bought by HIATT THOMAS. O’Neill Lisa M also bought $22,400 worth of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) on Friday, August 2.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,883 shares to 11,061 valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) stake by 3,790 shares and now owns 5,982 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

