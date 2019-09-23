Cortland Associates Has Raised Centene (CNC) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Just Eat plc (LON:JE)

Among 5 analysts covering Just Eat (LON:JE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Just Eat has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 826.60’s average target is 26.47% above currents GBX 653.6 stock price. Just Eat had 46 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Just Eat plc (LON:JE) rating on Friday, August 30. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 798 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick” on Thursday, August 8. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Berenberg. JP Morgan upgraded Just Eat plc (LON:JE) rating on Tuesday, July 30. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 800 target. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. See Just Eat plc (LON:JE) latest ratings:

Cortland Associates Inc increased Centene Corp (CNC) stake by 26.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 169,886 shares as Centene Corp (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 804,997 shares with $42.21M value, up from 635,111 last quarter. Centene Corp now has $19.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.17M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.47 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 112.69 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

More recent Just Eat plc (LON:JE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eminence Capital Intends to Vote Against Proposed Just Eat and Takeaway.com Merger – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Also Wsj.com published the news titled: “The Morehouse Student Loan Gift, Through the Eyes of Previous Grads – The Wall Street Journal” on June 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just Energy (JE) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 1.89% or GBX 12.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 653.6. About 416,620 shares traded. Just Eat plc (LON:JE) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – CO-CEOS DEBORAH MERRIL AND JAMES LEWIS TO REMAIN DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 16/05/2018 – Just Energy Group 4Q Rev C$1.02B; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP – SEES FISCAL 2019 BASE EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $200 MLN TO $220 MLN INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 15; 20/03/2018 – Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 39.04% above currents $46.39 stock price. Centene had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.