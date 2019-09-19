Cortland Associates Has Lowered Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $849,018; United Capital Financial Advisers Increases Holding in Nike B (NKE)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.31 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 442,299 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 5,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 440,033 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.89M, down from 446,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $145.3. About 245,996 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 31.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

