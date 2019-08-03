Cortland Associates Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Boston Scientific (BSX) Position By $8.71 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 39.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 7,391 shares with $769,000 value, down from 12,149 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $290.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 13.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 229,266 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.41 million shares with $54.16 million value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 5.20M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Company Ca accumulated 45,282 shares. Delta Mgmt Lc has 3.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,970 shares. Wallace Cap Management owns 27,257 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt reported 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ing Groep Nv owns 391,070 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Bangor National Bank & Trust invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 2.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boltwood Management owns 28,234 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 439,981 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Com reported 42,415 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv owns 6,878 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 284,643 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Sunbelt accumulated 32,881 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 12,420 shares. Psagot Invest House holds 0.92% or 209,817 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.77 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael had sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 78,476 shares to 2.44 million valued at $588.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 9.22 million shares and now owns 45.75M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.98% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.19% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.60 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 258,360 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Perkins Mgmt owns 29,850 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 45.05M shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 6,945 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Ltd Liability reported 41,295 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 10.71 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 16,570 shares. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ent Financial Service holds 0.07% or 8,170 shares. Aureus Asset Management Llc invested in 3.22% or 633,488 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32 million for 28.13 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

