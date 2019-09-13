Cortland Associates Has Lifted Stake in Centene (CNC); Greylin Investment Mangement Continues to Hold Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.38M shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 99,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 656,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.08 million, up from 556,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 7.61M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,046 shares to 484,225 shares, valued at $84.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,573 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Iberiabank Corp invested in 4,524 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,591 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 70,717 shares. Eqis Management Inc holds 0.17% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 38,546 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj reported 352,089 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Moore owns 10,692 shares. Icon Advisers Co accumulated 44,822 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated invested in 7,116 shares. Pension stated it has 547,677 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Group LP reported 611,765 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 32.06M shares. 4,972 are held by Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 32,665 shares to 18,015 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,755 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

