Cortland Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Facebook A (FB) as Valuation Rose; As Honeywell International Com (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted Stake

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACEBOOK SAYS FTC TOLD CO IT WILL SEND A LETTER REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE (CLARIFIES THAT FTC HAS NOT SENT A LETTER YET); 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK VP PAUL GREWAL ANSWERED QUESTIONS AT HQ VIA VIDEO; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 16/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE MINISTER CALLS FOR `SMART’ REGULATION FACEBOOK: SZ; 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 98,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 160,042 shares to 359,960 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,399 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt has 83,569 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Df Dent & Inc holds 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 21,332 shares. Moreover, Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.72% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cardinal Mgmt owns 116,702 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,544 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mngmt holds 562 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 345 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,298 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc has 26,860 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.62% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 584,575 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cibc World reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.27% or 3,640 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd invested in 103,205 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Milestone Gp holds 2,149 shares. Psagot House reported 141,559 shares. Lyon Street Limited Liability Com holds 2.73% or 5,329 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 2.46% or 77,802 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prns Lp invested in 22,998 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,050 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1,410 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 289,680 shares stake. Grimes & owns 2,699 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ancora Advsrs Limited stated it has 13,556 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,255 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) paying hundreds of outside contractors to transcribe clips of audio from users of its services – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.