Cortland Associates Has Increased Its Position in Centene (CNC) by $8.83 Million as Share Price Rose; Kbc Group Nv Has Trimmed Holding in Marcus (MCS) by $484,320

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21 million, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 2.25 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Marcus Corp (MCS) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 15,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% . The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 27,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Marcus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 71,623 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.58 million for 16.56 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.