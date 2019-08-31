Cortland Associates Has Increased Holding in Centene (CNC) by $16.51 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $1.46 Million as Market Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 22/05/2018 – India’s small vendors try to topple Walmart’s $16bn Flipkart deal; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Canada Selects FourKites for Predictive Supply Chain Tracking and Analytics; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Ecommerce Helps Walmart, MAGA ETF; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,789 shares to 549,272 shares, valued at $39.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,391 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

