Cortland Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $945,972; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Share Value Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Holding

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 12,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 556,852 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.40 million, down from 569,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.01. About 1.91M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 1065.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 26,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 4.16M shares traded or 527.49% up from the average. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 22/03/2018 – Pattern Completes a 33-Megawatt Wind Farm, Its First in Japan; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 280,015 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 18,402 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 938,936 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson holds 575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,729 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 389,372 shares. Intact Inv invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 81,438 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 36,815 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.48 million shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 13,565 are held by Cibc Ww. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.2% or 48,652 shares. Community And Inv holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 94,395 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 25 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 2.08 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 4,615 shares. Amer National Communication Tx reported 0.01% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Manchester Cap Mgmt invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 11,009 shares. 85,615 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors accumulated 79,589 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Amalgamated Bank owns 11,160 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 7,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 212,545 shares. Asset Management One Ltd owns 39,158 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI).