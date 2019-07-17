Cortland Associates Has Decreased Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Position; Capital World Investors Has Increased By $1.23 Billion Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 549,272 shares with $39.80 million value, down from 561,061 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A now has $37.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Capital World Investors increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 96.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 15.37M shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Capital World Investors holds 31.33 million shares with $2.53 billion value, up from 15.96M last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $321.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Capital World Investors decreased Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 94,439 shares to 2.59 million valued at $437.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc Cl A stake by 5.84M shares and now owns 2.47 million shares. Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World reported 2.15 million shares stake. Stillwater Management holds 21,256 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.21% or 2,725 shares in its portfolio. 104,554 were reported by Amer Commercial Bank. Bb&T Corp has 0.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 689,014 shares. M Holdg Securities Incorporated has 1.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Asset Us accumulated 3,084 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Hldg Lc has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,655 shares. South Carolina-based South State has invested 1.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgewood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,400 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.62% or 365,585 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 20,983 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $987,201 activity. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian. 403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.73 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, March 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assoc invested in 5,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 111,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 7.42 million shares. Comm Financial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 38,164 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.09% or 263,322 shares. Principal Financial Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Somerset has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 41,000 are held by Rbf Capital Ltd Liability. Marco Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.27% or 19,845 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And accumulated 26,151 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 267,947 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 7,628 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Prudential has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 941,129 shares.