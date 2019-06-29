Cortland Associates Has Cut Position in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) as Market Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Cut Position

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 3,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,941 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 61,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.61 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 4,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 26,100 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riggs Asset Managment owns 500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fiduciary reported 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 309,570 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Highvista Strategies Limited Company accumulated 7,500 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated accumulated 6,332 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 975 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 12,736 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 15,133 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cognizant to Acquire Zenith Technologies, a Leader in Life Sciences Manufacturing Technology Services – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Anticipate RWL To Hit $59 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $259,366 activity. Another trade for 403 shares valued at $27,416 was made by Middleton Sean on Thursday, January 24. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046. Frank Malcolm sold $448,683 worth of stock. $54,470 worth of stock was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Friday, January 11. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.44 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 271,444 shares. Bouchey Finance Gp holds 4,483 shares. Piedmont Advsr invested in 1.04% or 182,524 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 264,705 shares. Btr Capital invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ssi Inv owns 6,391 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 68,594 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.2% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 80,452 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability invested 1.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Liberty Capital stated it has 7,023 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Farm Mutual Automobile Company has 37.88 million shares for 6.75% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MyPhillyLawyer Helps Secure $80 Million Victory for Transvaginal Mesh Patient – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Releases 2018 Health for Humanity Report – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.