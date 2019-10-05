Cortland Associates Has Cut Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position by $788,715; Family Management Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 9,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 547,573 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.06M, down from 556,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.56 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 66,219 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 55,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29,675 shares to 2,111 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 0.26% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Com has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ithaka Ltd Llc invested in 323,422 shares or 6.57% of the stock. Pettee Invsts accumulated 15,717 shares. Davis reported 5,613 shares. Anderson Hoagland & has invested 4.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 52,821 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel accumulated 11,350 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,561 shares. Axa has 1.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 38,700 shares. Prentiss Smith & owns 11,643 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana Tru And Inv Mngmt Communication owns 15,121 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $510.38 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.