Cortland Associates Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $550,640; Stock Value Declined; Dodge & Cox Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $547.05 Million; Share Price Declined

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 12.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 54.16 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36B, up from 41.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 7.82M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 11.44M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44,815 shares to 6.30M shares, valued at $1.56 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 278,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

