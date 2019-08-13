Cortland Associates Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Position by $796,632 as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Holding

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 13,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 33,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 4.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 103,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, up from 949,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 900,867 shares traded or 63.75% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria Stock Needs Support It Wonâ€™t Get to Keep from Dropping More – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ims Capital holds 0.4% or 8,525 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.41% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 174,987 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Citizens & Northern has 7,395 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Spinnaker holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,732 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Barnett And Com has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wills Grp Inc Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,633 shares. 4,864 are held by Becker Management. Prudential Plc reported 0.47% stake. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,983 shares. 9,159 were reported by Interocean Ltd Llc. Bartlett & Limited Liability invested in 22,619 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares to 251,387 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merit Medical Awarded Interventional Fluid Management Agreement With Premier – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSTK, MMSI, X – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.