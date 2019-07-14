Cortland Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Facebook A (FB) by $11.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; United American Securities Trimmed Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position as Valuation Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45M, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 24/05/2018 – Facebook refuses to compensate users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares to 232,322 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,982 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,000 shares. 318,221 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Buckingham Capital Management accumulated 33,889 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs invested in 1.08% or 53,703 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 66,755 shares stake. Guild, California-based fund reported 3,256 shares. Wade G W And reported 18,312 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bessemer Inc invested in 1.27% or 1.99M shares. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 6,550 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company holds 18,098 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.39% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 9.76 million shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.47% or 8,023 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

