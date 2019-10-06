Cortland Associates Has Boosted Its Position in Centene (CNC) by $8.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $6.60 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 117,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 707,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.28 million, down from 825,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 5,160 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.29 million shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited Com reported 6,143 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 17.49 million shares. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 362,456 shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomas White Ltd holds 22,506 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,638 shares. Ruggie Cap Group Incorporated has 74 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability stated it has 1.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Cadence Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 1.98 million shares. 763,500 were accumulated by Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Liability. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has 8,277 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne owns 259,179 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 228,900 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Ltd. Trust Of Vermont owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 42,591 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge accumulated 5,172 shares. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.16 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 546,479 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 351,999 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 57,623 shares stake. Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Lmr Prns Llp reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer Gp invested in 1,964 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,300 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3.71 million shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,884 shares to 487,512 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,225 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

