Cortland Associates Cut Visa (V) Stake By $1.55 Million; Shorts at Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Raised By 68.43%

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc sold 9,927 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 491,271 shares with $76.73 million value, down from 501,198 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $402.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) had an increase of 68.43% in short interest. BBCP’s SI was 521,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 68.43% from 309,500 shares previously. With 282,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s short sellers to cover BBCP’s short positions. The SI to Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s float is 5.35%. The stock increased 7.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 45,100 shares traded. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has declined 59.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.09% the S&P500.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company has market cap of $217.67 million. The firm offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets.

More notable recent Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) While The Price Tanked 51% – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Completion of Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was made by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.