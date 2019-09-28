Cortland Associates Cut Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Position; Shorts at Union Pacific (UNP) Lowered By 18.78%

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) had a decrease of 18.78% in short interest. UNP’s SI was 5.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.78% from 7.04M shares previously. With 3.12 million avg volume, 2 days are for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s short sellers to cover UNP’s short positions. The SI to Union Pacific Corporation’s float is 0.79%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc sold 7,408 shares as Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 541,864 shares with $34.35M value, down from 549,272 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A now has $32.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 19.90% above currents $58.75 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Named an AI Consultancy Leader by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 45,595 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 74,345 shares. 7,608 were reported by Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.95M shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 428,807 shares. 1.01 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Gw Henssler & invested in 1.09% or 190,411 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 3,205 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 4,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Midwest Bank Division holds 15,452 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 11,590 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 720 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 3,426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Union Pacific’s Chief Financial Officer To Retire; Company Names Successor – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $114.62 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.