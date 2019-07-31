Cortland Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook A (FB); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Beck Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 5.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – IMPORTANT NOT TO LOSE TRACK ON COMPETITION THAT FACEBOOK ENABLES SMALL BUSINESSES TO REACH CUSTOMERS-ZUCKERBERG; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is swiping right on the dating app industry by launching its own dating feature; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 05/04/2018 – KREMLIN SAYS FACEBOOK’S REMOVAL OF ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA-BASED INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY IS HOSTILE AND SMACKS OF CENSORSHIP; 10/05/2018 – Trove of Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Strategy at Work; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 11.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 454 shares to 16,884 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,271 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares to 162,664 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp Com Npv (NYSE:NRZ) by 22,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,964 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc Class A Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.