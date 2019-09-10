Cortland Associates Boosted By $11.97 Million Its Facebook A (FB) Position; 4 Analysts Covering Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Among 5 analysts covering Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Blueprint Medicines has $12500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $110.40’s average target is 50.88% above currents $73.17 stock price. Blueprint Medicines had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs. See Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) latest ratings:

Cortland Associates Inc increased Facebook Inc A (FB) stake by 34.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Associates Inc acquired 72,083 shares as Facebook Inc A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Cortland Associates Inc holds 278,681 shares with $46.45 million value, up from 206,598 last quarter. Facebook Inc A now has $533.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 10/05/2018 – BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 10/04/2018 – It’s one of two Capitol Hill appearances for the Facebook founder and CEO this week; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook — VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE THE DATA l HARVESTED WAS USED FOR THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-BBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 861,515 shares. Rdl Fincl invested in 0.65% or 5,685 shares. 17,198 were accumulated by Compton Management Incorporated Ri. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 2,402 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gruss & has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,600 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 415,691 shares. Monroe Bancshares Mi invested in 0.09% or 1,604 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc stated it has 6,833 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Wms Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polar Cap Llp reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Group Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 93,335 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 9,600 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 245,901 are held by Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Com.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by THIEL PETER.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $211’s average target is 11.78% above currents $188.76 stock price. Facebook had 26 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. M Partners reinitiated the shares of FB in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Cortland Associates Inc decreased Alphabet Inc Class C stake by 454 shares to 16,884 valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 8,422 shares and now owns 10,993 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The Company’s lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase and predicted NTRK resistant mutants.

The stock decreased 6.14% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 829,289 shares traded or 79.80% up from the average. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) has risen 70.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BPMC News: 17/05/2018 – BLUEPRINT MEDICINES ANNOUNCES DATA PRESENTATIONS AT UPCOMING ASCO AND EHA MEETINGS SUPPORTING PLANS FOR RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF AVAPRITINIB IN PATIENTS WITH GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS AND SYSTEMI…; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 29/05/2018 – Key Studies at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting Demonstrate MammaPrint® and BluePrint’s® Utility in Personalizing Neoadjuvant Treatment Approaches for Early-Stage Breast Cancer Patients; 17/04/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Sen. Moran Calls on Sec. Mnuchin to Use Postal Service Reform Act as Blueprint for Task Force Discussions; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Sen. Warner Responds to White House Blueprint to Combat National Opioid Crisis; 15/04/2018 – $BPMC some pretty amazing scans for BLU-667 in RET-driven cancers in newly published Cancer Discovery paper; 25/04/2018 – Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 11/05/2018 – Community Oncology Alliance Statement on President’s Blueprint to Lower Drug Prices; 15/04/2018 – $BPMC #AACR18 BLU-667 RETi data out; 14/03/2018 – BLUEPRINT MEDICINES TO PRESENT PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BLU-667 IN PATIENTS WITH RET-ALTERED SOLID TUMORS IN A CLINICAL TRIALS PLENARY SESSION AT AACR ANNUAL MEETING…