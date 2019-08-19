Cortland Advisers Upped Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Raised Navistar Intl New (NAV) Position by $1.45 Million

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NAV) by 120.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 45,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The institutional investor held 83,048 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 37,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 334,281 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. LOSS 29C; 16/05/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT SUGGEST AN ACQUISITION OF NAVISTAR BY VW T&B IS UNDER CONSIDERATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 06/03/2018 Navistar Unveils Uptime-Centric Vision For Growing ReNEWed® Reman Brand; Expands Fleetrite® Private Label Parts Brand; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N SEES FY REVENUE $9.25 BLN TO $9.75 BLN; 03/04/2018 – NAVISTAR NAMES FRIEDRICH W. BAUMANN SVP OF STRATEGY & PLANNING; 14/05/2018 – International® Truck Announces “UPNEXT” Platform For Discussion Of Critical Industry Topics

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 788,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Guggenheim Lc owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 29,752 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 25,352 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lbmc Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,830 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 40,185 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.63% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,381 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.31% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 11,550 shares. Novare Management Limited Com owns 96,600 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Llc has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0% or 225 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West owns 8,164 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,970 shares to 838,722 shares, valued at $60.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,492 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 150,449 shares. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Liability has 229,959 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 92,758 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.