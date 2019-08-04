Cortland Advisers Upped Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Shares Rose; Central Securities Trimmed Its Stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $170.08. About 1.73 million shares traded or 73.24% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 905,125 shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.7% or 62,144 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 49,100 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Fincl In holds 1,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Starr International Incorporated owns 110,000 shares. Security National Company reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,500 shares. 285,575 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt New York. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 142,515 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 17,480 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg invested in 193,000 shares. Davis R M Inc has 6,990 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

