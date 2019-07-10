Cortland Advisers Upped Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position; GREENCORE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (GNCGF) Shorts Lowered By 37.7%

Cortland Advisers Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc acquired 97,796 shares as Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 709,362 shares with $54.38M value, up from 611,566 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc/Va now has $62.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 1.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

GREENCORE GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GNCGF) had a decrease of 37.7% in short interest. GNCGF’s SI was 77,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 37.7% from 124,400 shares previously. It closed at $2.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 255,204 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 230,354 shares stake. Barnett Company reported 942 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 48,874 shares. The California-based Leisure Cap Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt invested in 1.75% or 35,146 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3.42 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,190 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 28,893 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.26% stake. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategic Advsr Llc owns 6,319 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Mairs And Power has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,134 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.05% or 161,758 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Among 6 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dominion Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Greencore Group plc produces and sells various food products primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates in through, Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides sandwiches, wraps, rolls, sub-rolls, flatbreads, baguettes, bagels, prepared salads, and sushi products; and prepared meals, such as chilled ready meals, chilled sauces and soups, and quiches.

