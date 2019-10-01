Cortland Advisers Trimmed Position in Duke Energy (DUK) by $2.08 Million; Camarda Financial Advisors Has Increased Keycorp New (KEY) Stake by $1.64 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 23,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 140,356 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39M, down from 163,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 503,824 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 2.80M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Daiwa Gp has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old Republic International, Illinois-based fund reported 671,731 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.06% stake. Axa holds 227,750 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc holds 1.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 71,426 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research reported 20,942 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancorp has 0.49% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 10,224 shares. First Fincl In owns 8,105 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 3.20 million shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants holds 108,485 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 174,596 shares. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 14,122 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Assets Mgmt Lc holds 16,666 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.27 million shares. Commercial Bank Of The West has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 173,081 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 119,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Andra Ap invested 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 375,012 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.52M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Natl Asset Mgmt has 42,016 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 823,679 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 150 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares to 28,116 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,645 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).