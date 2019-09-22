Cortland Advisers Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding By $6.46 Million; Shorts at INCITEC PIVOT LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (ICPVF) Lowered By 15.16%

INCITEC PIVOT LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ICPVF) had a decrease of 15.16% in short interest. ICPVF’s SI was 69,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.16% from 81,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 694 days are for INCITEC PIVOT LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:ICPVF)’s short sellers to cover ICPVF’s short positions. It closed at $2.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 92,342 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 554,563 shares with $38.84 million value, down from 646,905 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest Inc invested in 1.18M shares or 1.09% of the stock. Earnest Limited Co has 1,120 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc reported 29,281 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 2.37 million shares. Tdam Usa owns 10,078 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sterling Investment Mngmt owns 11,828 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma holds 0.96% or 33.70 million shares in its portfolio. 23,118 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 1.33 million shares. 429,579 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 9,640 were reported by B Riley Wealth Management. Rampart Inv Limited Liability Co invested 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 15,459 shares. Washington Trust Co accumulated 4,493 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.01% above currents $69.35 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.