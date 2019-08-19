Cortland Advisers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; New South Capital Management Trimmed Its Discovery Cl A (DISCA) Position as Stock Price Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 788,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP)

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Cl A (DISCA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 92,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.02 million, down from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 3.13 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares to 379,284 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) by 36,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.37 million shares. Zimmer LP has 0.21% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Burney Company owns 69,340 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 65,160 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Partners Ltd Liability Com has 0.74% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.29% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Cleararc Cap reported 8,746 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 150,121 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp stated it has 234,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 121 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 197,909 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviance Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 15,619 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Linscomb & Williams Inc has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcdaniel Terry And Com holds 0.07% or 7,000 shares. Fdx reported 48,199 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 35,399 shares. Jane Street Lc invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 5,053 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 881,865 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,729 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,883 shares. Fayez Sarofim Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,953 shares.

