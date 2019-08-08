Cortland Advisers Stake In Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Was Has Boosted; Banc Funds Co Increased Its Carolina Financial (CARO) Position by $654,976 as Market Valuation Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% . The hedge fund held 186,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 167,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Carolina Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 17,040 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 16.30% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO); 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 1.75M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB) by 45,509 shares to 23,812 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,625 shares, and cut its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY).

