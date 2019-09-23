Cortland Advisers Stake in Chevron (CVX) Decreased by $7.11 Million as Shares Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Leggett & Platt (LEG) Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.70M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 2.11 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 57,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.23 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com reported 5,410 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,027 shares in its portfolio. 9,929 are held by Strs Ohio. Captrust Fin Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 82 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 5,460 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 629,657 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 15,538 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 1.79M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne invested in 0.12% or 9,200 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 101,434 shares. 153,652 were reported by Tdam Usa.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,880 shares to 214,985 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 323,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 4.88 million shares. 719,938 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Lc. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.94% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Investment Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 4,774 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.73% or 20,686 shares. Arrow Finance accumulated 0.97% or 36,374 shares. The Wyoming-based Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adirondack Tru holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,643 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,134 shares. Girard Prns Limited owns 27,290 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Somerset reported 0.91% stake. 7.32M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. 608,807 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Cypress Cap holds 27,131 shares. 8.29 million were reported by Deutsche Bancorp Ag.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.