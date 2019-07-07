Cortland Advisers Raised Stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) as Share Price Rose; Meritage Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company's stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 329,393 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Dominion pulls Appalachian gas project, blames FERC delays – Seeking Alpha" published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,831 shares to 115,761 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,813 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).