Cortland Advisers Raised Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $1.52 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Boosted Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 559,412 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 40,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.44M shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,050 shares to 4,203 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 18,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,533 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,839 are owned by Boston Family Office Lc. 49,429 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. Sei holds 50,237 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 624,474 shares stake. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com holds 42,705 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 19.17M shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 187,338 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Com holds 81,770 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Valinor Mgmt LP holds 4.93% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 1.48M shares. Incline Management Limited Co holds 5.89% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 460,820 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 737,598 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 8.59% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Illinois-based Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiaa Cref Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SSNC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C to attend RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Enters Into Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST Holdings Limited – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Releases First Round of 2019 Product Upgrades – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.