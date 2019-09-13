Cortland Advisers Maintains Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Steelcase Com Npv (SCS) Stock Value Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Increased Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Steelcase Inc Com Npv (SCS) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 20,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 79,797 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 59,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 108,425 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 433,278 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 249 shares to 3,898 shares, valued at $30.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caleres Inc by 79 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,887 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Inc (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Lp reported 146,432 shares stake. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 370,800 shares. 263,013 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Systematic Fin Management LP owns 53,630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 124,913 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 77,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advisors owns 48,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.17% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). D E Shaw & holds 21,600 shares. 379,590 are held by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. 61,365 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Sei Investments Com invested in 0% or 63,431 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 288,968 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 153,610 shares to 920,579 shares, valued at $50.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 34,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,362 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).