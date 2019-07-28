Cortland Advisers Lowered Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Market Valuation Rose; As Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A (MAR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Holding by $524.75 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A (MAR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.54 billion, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Com Us0 01 Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.16 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 16/04/2018 – Marriott Unveils Long-Awaited Loyalty Program to Anxious Members; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 54,135 shares. Duncker Streett And Co owns 4,498 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2.28M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 1,236 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Chem Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,576 shares. Blair William And Comm Il has 208,557 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,301 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc owns 25,048 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 45,102 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd. Manchester Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,522 shares in its portfolio. 333 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Rafferty Asset Limited stated it has 17,002 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.18% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caleres Inc by 9,008 shares to 36,966 shares, valued at $912.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 10,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79M for 22.34 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

